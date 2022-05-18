ZBG Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,037.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $82,037.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.08 or 1.00188361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00104557 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

