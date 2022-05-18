Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other Zedge news, Director Mark Ghermezian acquired 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $42,430. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zedge by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZDGE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,553. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

