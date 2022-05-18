ZUSD (ZUSD) One Day Volume Tops $2,864.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $2,864.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00639779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00480812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.72 or 1.66325898 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

