Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

