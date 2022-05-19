-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allbirds.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIRD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 2,500,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,808. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
