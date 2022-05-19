$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NOW by 11.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,557 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 41.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 1,121,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,554. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

