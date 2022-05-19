$0.29 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is ($0.12). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

