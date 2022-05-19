$0.30 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 1,894,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.