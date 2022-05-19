$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. PJT Partners reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

PJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of PJT opened at $71.68 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

