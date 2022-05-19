18,216 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

