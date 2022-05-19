257,700 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,681,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.54% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.