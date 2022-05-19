334 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by United Bank

United Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $19.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,272.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,175. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,233.25 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,495.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,569.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

