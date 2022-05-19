$5.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $4.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $27.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $29.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $25.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.73 to $31.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,227. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 230.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.