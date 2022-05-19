6,884 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 912,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.