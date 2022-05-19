$72.73 Million in Sales Expected for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.79 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $305.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $306.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $365.52 million, with estimates ranging from $360.50 million to $369.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million.
In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded up 0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,710. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 5.95 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
