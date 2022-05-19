735 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,763,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,130. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $195.50 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average is $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

