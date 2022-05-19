75,285 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

