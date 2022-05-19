8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Volume Hits $20,958.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 40.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $380,264.33 and approximately $20,958.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 70.3% higher against the US dollar.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

