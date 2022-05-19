96,775 Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

SID stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.