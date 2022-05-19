Abyss Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (ABYSS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

