Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Strattec Security worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $119.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Strattec Security Profile (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.