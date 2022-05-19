Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,855 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

