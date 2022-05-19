Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.