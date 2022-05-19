Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.89 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

