Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

