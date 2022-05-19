Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.37

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $6.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 775,277 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

