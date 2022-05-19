Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEOXF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($139.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($118.75) to €107.00 ($111.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AEOXF stock traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $140.25. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

