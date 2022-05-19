Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.40. 2,296,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,465. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

