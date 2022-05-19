American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

