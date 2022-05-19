American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by United Bank

United Bank increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.25. 1,825,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

