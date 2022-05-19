Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

USA stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 160,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market cap of C$169.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.21.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

