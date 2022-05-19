Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABCB stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ameris Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
