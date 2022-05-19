Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,465. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 80,848 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $874,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

