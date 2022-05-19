Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). Airgain posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,476. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

