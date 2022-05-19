Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will post $90.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.73 million and the highest is $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $95.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $367.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.61 million to $370.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $404.66 million, with estimates ranging from $397.62 million to $411.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 216,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,609. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120,501 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

