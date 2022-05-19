Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will post $165.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $165.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $129.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $744.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.68. 2,961,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

