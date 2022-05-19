Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 18,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 43.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

