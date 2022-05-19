Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Position Increased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,738 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises about 0.3% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,660. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

