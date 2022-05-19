Arjuna Capital Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.9% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $30.31 on Thursday, hitting $2,207.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,663. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,550.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,720.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,196.49 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

