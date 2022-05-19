ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,088 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 9,788,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,427. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

