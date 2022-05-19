ARS Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,698 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 2,461,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,287. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,734 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.