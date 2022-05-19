ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,713 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $129.66. 5,783,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

