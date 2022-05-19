ARS Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,533 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 2.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $9,519,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 14,731,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,111,018. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

