ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unisys worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unisys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unisys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Unisys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 266.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 368,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $792.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UIS. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

