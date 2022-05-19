ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,870 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of INNOVATE worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in INNOVATE by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,723,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 701,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in INNOVATE by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in INNOVATE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VATE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 497,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. INNOVATE Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $412.80 million for the quarter.

In other INNOVATE news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,384,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,275,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 100,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $292,706.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,084,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,725,852.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 400,442 shares of company stock worth $1,133,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

