ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,914 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,619. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.