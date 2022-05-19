Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ARTW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

