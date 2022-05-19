Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $121.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $216.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of ARVN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 354,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,563. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

