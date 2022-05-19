Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 1.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 537,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,158. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

