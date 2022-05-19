ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Up 18.2%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$36.64. 65,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 268,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

